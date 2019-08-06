Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 1,585 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 94.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,004,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,435,000 after buying an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Lazard by 2.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,239,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.69. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $53.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 47.09%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. Bank of America cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.