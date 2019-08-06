Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 453 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.2% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $272.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.34 and a 1-year high of $305.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

