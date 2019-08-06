Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. WP Carey accounts for about 2.0% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

WPC stock opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $87.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.034 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

