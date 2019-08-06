Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.73-1.78 EPS.

NYSE HST traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,091,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.91. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.92.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $55,497.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,077,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,051,000 after purchasing an additional 858,560 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 267,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 413,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.4% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 327,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

