Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lifted to “Overweight” at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.58.

Shares of HII stock opened at $204.82 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $102,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,775.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $428,546.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

