Iamgold (IMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$4.94 on Tuesday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$9.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Iamgold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.29.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

