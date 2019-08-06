iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Shares Up 7.6%

iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12, 331,318 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 521,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITHUF)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. As of April 16, 2019, it operated 21 dispensaries in 11 states. The company is based in New York, New York.

