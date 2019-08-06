IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

IBM (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $147.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on IBM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nomura upped their price target on IBM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

IBM opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51. IBM has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.11. IBM had a return on equity of 69.56% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. IBM’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $300,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth M. Keverian sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $364,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,697,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $940,430. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of IBM in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

