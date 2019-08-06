IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $595.49

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.49 and traded as low as $581.00. IG Design Group shares last traded at $583.60, with a volume of 41,181 shares changing hands.

IGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a market cap of $458.33 million and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 594.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Lance Burn sold 250,000 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £1,510,000 ($1,973,082.45).

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

