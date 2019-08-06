ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.90. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 1,035 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Get ImmuCell alerts:

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmuCell stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.33% of ImmuCell worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.