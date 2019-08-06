Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Incitec Pivot Ltd (ASX:IPL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.29. Incitec Pivot shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 7,021,086 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96.

About Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)

Incitec Pivot Limited, an industrial chemicals company, manufactures, trades in, and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through Incitec Pivot Fertilisers, Southern Cross International, Dyno Nobel Asia Pacific, and Dyno Nobel Americas segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.