Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,879 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32.

