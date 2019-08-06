Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 124,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 36,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

