Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.43 ($24.91).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of IFXA stock opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.