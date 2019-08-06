Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Announces Earnings Results

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $67.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Information Services Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:III traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

III has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

In other Information Services Group news, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 41,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $119,996.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Berger sold 18,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $57,739.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,970.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,519 shares of company stock worth $289,479 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,746,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Information Services Group by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 127,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Information Services Group by 487.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

