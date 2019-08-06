Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innophos had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $185.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Innophos updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Innophos stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 4,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,175. Innophos has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

