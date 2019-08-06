Insider Buying: Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CFO Purchases 3,400 Shares of Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 322,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,321. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $30,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 579,646 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $22,846,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

