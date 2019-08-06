Insider Buying: Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Director Buys 96,928 Shares of Stock

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 96,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $166,716.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,769.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,543. The company has a market cap of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. Manning and Napier Inc has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Manning and Napier stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.09% of Manning and Napier at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MN. Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

