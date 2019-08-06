Insider Buying: National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) Insider Purchases 1,743 Shares of Stock

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) insider Geraldine McBride purchased 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$28.25 ($20.04) per share, with a total value of A$49,239.75 ($34,921.81).

NAB stock traded down A$0.66 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$27.51 ($19.51). The company had a trading volume of 7,542,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,000. National Australia Bank Ltd. has a 1 year low of A$22.52 ($15.97) and a 1 year high of A$29.00 ($20.57). The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$27.36.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

