Insider Buying: Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TMST stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. 1,072,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,913. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.45. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 49.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.