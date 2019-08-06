Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GD stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.08. 469,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 50.5% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

