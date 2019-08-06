Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 77,502 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 77,502 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $1,508,188.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KTOS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,280. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.