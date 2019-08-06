Insider Selling: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Director John C. Fowler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE QUAD traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 1,191,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,475. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $586.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Quad/Graphics’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QUAD shares. ValuEngine raised Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Quad/Graphics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 116,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.