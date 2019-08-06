Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 25,135 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) Director Richard Harrison King sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.86, for a total transaction of C$2,208,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,060,967.57.

TSE TRI traded down C$2.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 234,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,859. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of C$58.58 and a 52-week high of C$93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$87.68.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.