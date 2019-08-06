Insider Selling: Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,713,166 shares in the company, valued at C$1,234,490.53.

Shares of WM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

