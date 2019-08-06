Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,557,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.