Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Down 2.1%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, 7,273 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,668,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Knott David M raised its holdings in Intec Pharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 290,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.