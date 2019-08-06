Integer’s (ITGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research restated their buy rating on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ITGR. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21. Integer has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,410.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,814,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

