Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 158,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,125. Intelligent Systems has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $51.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the first quarter worth $144,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the first quarter worth $639,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Intelligent Systems in the second quarter worth $221,000.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

