Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Internap updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. 787,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08. Internap has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Internap alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INAP. ValuEngine raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Internap in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Internap by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Internap by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 201,086 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Internap by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Internap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Internap by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.