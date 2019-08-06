International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 713 ($9.32) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a reduce rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 654.08 ($8.55).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 447.10 ($5.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52 week low of GBX 413.60 ($5.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 452.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79.

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total transaction of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

