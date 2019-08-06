International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.13.

NYSE:IFF traded down $22.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,583,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,894. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

