Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:IITSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.19. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2,017 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

