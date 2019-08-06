Intrexon (XON) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intrexon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ XON traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.95. 31,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,944. Intrexon has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.22.

XON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intrexon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 376,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,601,961.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 1,257,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,533,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,402,182 shares of company stock worth $15,739,033 and have sold 22,672 shares worth $173,474. Company insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

