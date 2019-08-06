Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 116,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,632. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

