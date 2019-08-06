InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $24.28, 2,253,510 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,820,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of InVitae from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 81.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 7,202 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $131,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,067 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 7.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,444,000 after purchasing an additional 693,634 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 11.5% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,530,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,513,000 after purchasing an additional 572,234 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 378.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,332,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 385.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,987 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 161.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,374,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after purchasing an additional 848,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

