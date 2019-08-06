Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes comprises approximately 2.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 413,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,745,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 15.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 139,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,161. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.09%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 29,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $743,037.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,529,925 shares of company stock worth $2,037,768,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

