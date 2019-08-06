Iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iomart Group (LON:IOM) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 331 ($4.33) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. Iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 306 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.24. The company has a market capitalization of $356.68 million and a P/E ratio of 28.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.01 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Iomart Group’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Iomart Group news, insider Scott Cunningham bought 4,000 shares of Iomart Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

Iomart Group Company Profile

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

