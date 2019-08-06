iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Trading Down 50.3%

iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC)’s stock price was down 50.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 502,823 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 3,815% from the average daily volume of 12,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IPIC shares. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. iPic Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get iPic Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76.

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.91 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPic Entertainment stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,801,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,393,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 24.42% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iPic Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPic Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.