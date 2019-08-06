Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.26.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

IQV stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.51. 57,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.55.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,945 shares of company stock worth $30,860,991 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Iqvia by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 136,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

