Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.17, approximately 1,081,389 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 939,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

IRDM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -158.36 and a beta of 2.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Parker William Rush acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,329.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,673,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $12,249,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,849,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 517,624 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 869,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 471,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 127,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

