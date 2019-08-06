IRISnet Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $5.12 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00240004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.01332962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00101275 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,103,328 coins and its circulating supply is 364,037,640 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

