Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,244 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tripadvisor worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,401 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,072,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $133,461,000 after acquiring an additional 421,144 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 293.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 345,910 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 258,076 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIP. DA Davidson raised Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,751. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

