Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C comprises 5.4% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $33,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.85. 18,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,968. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 259.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

