iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 147,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,867,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,095,000 after purchasing an additional 67,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $285.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

