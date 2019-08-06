iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2,638.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 20,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $75.16. 101,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,304. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

