iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $51,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $61.57. 3,498,420 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

