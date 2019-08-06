iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 1,073,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,834,291. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

