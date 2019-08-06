iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,505,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,527 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 263.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,288,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,728. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

