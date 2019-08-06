iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,525 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

